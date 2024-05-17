Highways Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 328.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 433.12% to Rs 879.01 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 208.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 34.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 127.48% to Rs 1455.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 639.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Highways Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 328.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 20.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 433.12% to Rs 879.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 164.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.879.01164.881455.85639.9930.8655.7145.5867.19152.4257.50409.91214.0544.4325.80188.8796.45-328.9520.71-208.5834.20