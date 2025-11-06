Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Desidustat

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for Desidustat

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Used to treat beta thalassemia patients

Zydus Lifesciences today announced that the USFDA has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) to Desidustat, a novel oral HIF-PHI, for the treatment of beta thalassemia. The USFDA's Office of Orphan Drug Products grants orphan status to support development of medicines for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.

Speaking on the development, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Lifesciences Limited, said, This Orphan Drug Designation from the USFDA underlines the urgent medical need to develop Desidustat to address beta-thalassemia.

Beta thalassaemia patients have low levels of haemoglobin, which results in a lack of oxygen in many parts of the body, leading to weakness, fatigue and more serious complications. Treatment for people with beta thalassaemia often requires lifelong regimens of chronic blood transfusions for survival and treatment for iron overload due to the transfusions.

 

Desidustat is a hypoxia inducible factor (HIF)-prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor (PHI) and has the potential to increase haemoglobin and red blood cell counts. Research in beta-thalassaemic mice showed that desidustat treatment led to an increase in haemoglobin and red blood cell (RBC) levels1. Orphan drug designation by the USFDA for Desidustat, provides eligibility for certain development incentives, including tax credits for qualified clinical testing, prescription drug user fee exemptions and a potential seven-year marketing exclusivity upon the USFDA approval.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

Britannia Inds gains as Q2 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 654 cr

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Angel One records 23% MoM jump in overall ADTO

Angel One records 23% MoM jump in overall ADTO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon