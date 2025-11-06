Indices trade near flat line; media shares skid

Media shares tumbled for second consecutive trading session.
At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 49.22 points or 0.06% to 83,409.93. The Nifty 50 index fell 53 points or 0.21% to 25,544.65.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.74% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 1.19%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,169 shares rose and 2,593 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of Orkla India were currently trading at Rs 722.80 at 10:21 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.99% as compared with the issue price of Rs 730.
The stock was listed at Rs 751.50, exhibiting a premium of 2.95% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 755 and a low of 715. On the BSE, over 11.05 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Earnings Today:
ABB India(up 0.27%), Abbott India(down 0.28%), Alivus Life Sciences(down 0.88%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise(down 0.51%), Aster DM Healthcare(up 0.30%), Bajaj Housing Finance(down 0.78%), Birlasoft (down 1.62%), Devyani International(down 0.28%), GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals(down 2.48%), Indigo Paints(down 0.14%), Life Insurance Corporation of India(LIC)(down 1.58%), Lupin(down 1.65%), Mankind Pharma(down 1.55%), Ola Electric Mobility(down 1.90%), Saatvik Green Energy(up 1.33%), Zydus Lifesciences (down 0.76%) will announce their quarterly results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index declined 2.02% to 1,501.65. The index fell 2.55% in the straight two trading sessions.
Saregama India (down 4.97%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.96%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.9%), Nazara Technologies (down 1.85%) and Tips Music (down 1.76%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.54%), Sun TV Network (down 1.41%), PVR Inox (down 0.79%), Prime Focus (down 0.49%) and D B Corp (down 0.41%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
CCL Products (India) jumped 11.97% after the company reported 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.86 crore on a 52.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,126.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
Redington spurted 10.75% after the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q2 September 2025. Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 29,118 crore, up 17% year-on-year, driven by robust demand across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Net profit jumped 32% YoY to Rs 388 crore, while EBITDA rose 23% YoY to Rs 632 crore.
Whirlpool of India declined 1.02% after the company reported a 20.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.33 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 52.02 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 3.83% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,647.27 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
