Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Redington surges on strong Q2 performance

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Redington spurted 11.21% to Rs 278.35 after the company reported its strongest-ever quarterly performance in Q2 September 2025.

Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 29,118 crore, up 17% year-on-year, driven by robust demand across India, the Middle East, and Africa. Net profit jumped 32% YoY to Rs 388 crore, while EBITDA rose 23% YoY to Rs 632 crore.

Growth was broad-based across regions India and UAE each delivered 23% YoY growth, KSA expanded 10%, and Africa continued its strong upward trajectory. The company attributed its stellar performance to improved go-to-market alignment, deeper brand collaborations, and an expanded technology solutions portfolio.

 

The company's Software Solutions Group (SSG) grew 48% YoY, driven by strong momentum in cloud, software, and cybersecurity solutions through enhanced brand and partner engagement. Mobility Solutions Group (MSG) expanded 18% YoY, led by higher demand in the premium device segment, new product launches, and robust execution of the direct-to-retail model. Technology Solutions Group (TSG) recorded 9% YoY growth, supported by large-deal execution and rising enterprise demand across India and overseas markets. Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG) posted 11% YoY growth, aided by stronger PC demand in India amid the early adoption of AI-powered PCs.

Redington said its growth reflects the companys transformation from a distribution-led organization into a comprehensive technology solutions platform, expanding capabilities in Cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and managed services. The company also continues to build relevance across emerging technologies and digital learning ecosystems.

Commenting on the results, V.S. Hariharan, managing director and group CEO, "Our Q2 results highlight the strong momentum in our Software Solutions business, alongside continued growth in our core hardware portfolio. As enterprises modernize infrastructure, secure digital ecosystems, and prepare for an AI-driven future, Redington is helping them accelerate this transformation through scalable, high-value offerings across Cloud, Cybersecurity, and Software Services. Our global reach and partner ecosystem positions us well to capture sustained growth as digital transformation cycles intensify."

Redington, a technology solutions provider, enables end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, Telecom, Lifestyle, and Solar products across various markets. It has presence in over 40 markets, 450+ brand associations, and 70,000+ channel partners.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

