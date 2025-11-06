Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

CCL Products hits fresh all-time high after strong Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

CCL Products (India) jumped 12.68% to Rs 999.90 after the company reported 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.86 crore on a 52.6% rise in revenue to Rs 1,126.73 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total operating expenditure during the period under review aggregated to Rs 929.60 crore, up 54.6% YoY.

PBIDT improved by 44.3% to Rs 198.61 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 137.62 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 127.09 crore, up by 45.6% from Rs 87.31 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

The scrip surged 13.41% to hit the days high at Rs 1,006.30 today, which is an all-time high for the counter.

 

On the BSE, over 1.71 lakh shares of the company had changed hands at the counter, which is steeply higher as compared with the average trading volume of 4,068 shares traded in the past two weeks.

CCL Products (India) produces premium quality coffee that meets the global standards. It produces wide array of coffee varieties, including spray dried coffee powder, spray-dried agglomerated coffee, freeze concentrated liquid coffee, roast & ground coffee, roasted coffee beans, freeze dried coffee and premix coffee.

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

