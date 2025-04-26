Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences to hike its stake in Amplitude Surgical SA

Zydus Lifesciences to hike its stake in Amplitude Surgical SA

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Zydus Lifesciences has signed the share purchase agreement to acquire 75.4% of the share capital of Amplitude Surgical SA at a price of 6.25 per Amplitude share from PAI Partners, Olivier Jallabert and other managers of Amplitude, which together with the two share purchase agreements already signed on 11 March 2025 with two minority shareholders represent 85.6% of the share capital of Amplitude.

The transaction is expected to close by Q3 2025.

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player in the global market for surgical technologies for lower limb orthopaedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high end products for orthopaedic surgery, covering the main pathologies affecting the hip and knee.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 20 lakh equity shares to Promoter on preferential basis

TCI Industries allots 2,500 redeemable preference shares to ABC India

TCI Industries allots 2,500 redeemable preference shares to ABC India

RBL Bank PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY25; provisions zoom by 90% YoY

RBL Bank PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 69 crore in Q4 FY25; provisions zoom by 90% YoY

Praxis Home Retail allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Praxis Home Retail allots 1.12 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Josts Engineering JV wins contract from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Josts Engineering JV wins contract from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 12:24 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon