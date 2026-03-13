Friday, March 13, 2026 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zydus receives USFDA approval for Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg

Mar 13 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30 mg, (USRLD: Evoxac Capsules, 30 mg).

Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg are indicated for the symptomatic treatment of dry mouth (xerostomia) associated with Sjren's syndrome. Cevimeline is a muscarinic receptor agonist that stimulates salivary secretion.

Cevimeline hydrochloride 30 mg capsules will be produced at the Group's manufacturing facility at SEZ-II, Ahmedabad.

Cevimeline Hydrochloride Capsules 30mg had annual sales of USD 26.9 mn. (IQVIA MAT Jan-26).

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

