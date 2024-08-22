Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,210

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,360, Rs 73,210, and Rs 73,210, respectively.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 73,210, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver dipped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 86,900.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 67,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,210.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,360, Rs 73,210, and Rs 73,210, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,110.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,260, Rs 67,110, and Rs 67,110, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Mumbai is in line with prices in Delhi and Kolkata at Rs 86,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,900.

US gold hovered near all-time highs on Thursday as minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting cemented expectations of a September interest rate cut, with traders now awaiting Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights on rate outlook.

Spot gold was flat at $2,511.80 per ounce, as of 0030 GMT, trading below a record high of $2,531.60 hit on Tuesday.

Spot silver edged 0.2 per cent lower to $29.56 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4 per cent to $967.25 and palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $950.57.

(with inputs from Reuters)