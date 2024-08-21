Business Standard
Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 87,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,590

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,740, Rs 66,590, and Rs 66,590, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,590.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,640.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,790, Rs 72,640, and Rs 72,640, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,740, Rs 66,590, and Rs 66,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Mumbai is in line with prices in Delhi and Kolkata at Rs 87,100. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 92,100.

US gold took a breather on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high in the previous session on US
rate-cut optimism, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and Chair Jerome Powell speech for clarity on the depth of cuts.

Spot gold was flat at $2,514.79 per ounce, as of 0105 GMT, trading below an all-time high of $2,531.60 scaled on Tuesday.

US gold futures were also flat at $2,553.

Geopolitical tensions and uncertainty created by the upcoming US Presidential elections and prospective interest rate cuts appear set to help power gold prices to even loftier levels.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.20 per cent on Tuesday.

Swiss July gold exports rose to the highest since April as higher supplies to India and Britain offset reduced shipments to China, customs data from the world's biggest bullion refining and transit hub showed.

Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $29.45 per ounce, platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $950.80 and palladium added 0.2 per cent at $927.65.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

