Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 74,400

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,590

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,930, Rs 62,830, and Rs 63,370, respectively | Photo: Unsplash

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 7:52 AM IST

The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,830, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,590.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,830.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,930, Rs 62,830, and Rs 63,370, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,740, Rs 57,590, and Rs 58,090, respectively. 

US gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as investors awaited a key US inflation reading due later this week that could provide more information on how soon the Federal Reserve might begin cutting interest rates.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,031.03 per ounce, as of 0056 GMT. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent higher to $2,040.5 per ounce.

Spot platinum rose 0.2 per cent to $881.75 per ounce, while palladium fell 0.2 per cent to $949.36, and silver was flat at $22.52 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,400. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 76,300.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 7:45 AM IST

