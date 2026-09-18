Gold hallmarking fee rises 67%: New charges, what buyers should know

The cost of getting gold jewellery hallmarked has gone up sharply just before the festive buying season. The Bureau of Indian Standards ( BIS ) has raised the fee payable by jewellers for hallmarking a gold article to Rs 75 from Rs 45, an increase of 66.7 per cent. The charge for silver articles remains unchanged at Rs 35.

The revised rates took effect from September 14, 2026, when the BIS (Hallmarking) Amendment Regulations, 2026 were published in the Official Gazette.

For consumers, the immediate question is whether this will make jewellery more expensive and what they should check when buying hallmarked gold.

What has changed

Under the amended Schedule IV of the BIS Hallmarking Regulations, jewellers now have to pay Rs 75 for every gold article sent to a recognised Assaying and Hallmarking Centre (AHC). The minimum charge for a consignment remains Rs 200.

For silver, the hallmarking fee remains Rs 35 per article, with a minimum consignment charge of Rs 150.

The revised structure is:

Gold: Rs 75 per article, minimum Rs 200 per consignment

Silver: Rs 35 per article, minimum Rs 150 per consignment

ALSO READ: Home loan rates in Sep start at 7%: Top lenders and terms compared The fee is charged per article, rather than according to the weight of the jewellery. This means a heavier gold necklace and a lighter gold ring can attract the same prescribed hallmarking fee if each is treated as a separate article.

The notification also sets out charges that BIS will collect from recognised AHCs. For gold, this is Rs 7.50 per article, with a minimum of Rs 20 per consignment. For silver, it is Rs 3.50 per article, with a minimum of Rs 15. Applicable taxes are additional.

Will gold jewellery become more expensive?

The revised Rs 75 charge is a fee payable by jewellers to recognised hallmarking centres. The notification does not prescribe a separate amount that a customer must pay for hallmarking.

However, jewellers may factor their operating costs into the overall price of jewellery. Whether and how much of the higher hallmarking cost is passed on to buyers will depend on the jeweller's pricing and billing practices.

The hallmarking fee itself is relatively small compared with the total cost of a jewellery purchase, which also includes the value of gold, making charges and applicable taxes. Therefore, the 67 per cent increase in the hallmarking fee does not mean the final price of a gold ornament will rise by 67 per cent.

Why hallmarking matters to buyers

Hallmarking is intended to provide an official indication of the purity or fineness of precious-metal jewellery. In India, gold and silver are currently covered under the hallmarking framework. BIS regulates the system, including the registration of jewellers and recognition of AHCs.

For a consumer buying gold jewellery, the important point is that the hallmark is not simply a decorative stamp. A hallmarked gold article carries key identification details that can help establish its purity and traceability.

A BIS hallmark on gold jewellery includes the BIS logo, the fineness or caratage and a six-digit alphanumeric Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number. The HUID is unique to the hallmarked article.

Check the HUID before buying

Consumers should not rely only on the seller's verbal assurance that a piece is hallmarked. The HUID can be checked through the BIS Care App using its 'Verify HUID' facility.

Buyers should also look for the BIS registration or certification details displayed at the jewellery outlet. BIS guidance says registered jewellers should display the relevant BIS logo and information indicating that hallmarked jewellery is available for sale.

A jeweller should also have a magnifying glass with at least 10X magnification to show the hallmark to a customer, according to BIS requirements.

What buyers should do

Check the hallmark: Ensure the jewellery carries the BIS hallmark before making the payment.

Verify the HUID: Use the BIS Care App to check the six-digit HUID and confirm the article's details.

Check purity: Match the fineness or caratage mentioned on the jewellery with the details on the bill.

Ask for a detailed bill: Ensure the invoice separately mentions gold value, making charges, wastage, taxes and other applicable charges.

Do not assume a higher hallmarking fee means a higher gold price: The Rs 75 charge is the jeweller's prescribed hallmarking fee per gold article.