Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold falls Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,700

Gold falls Rs 10, silver climbs Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,700

The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,850. Credit: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 78,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also declined by Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,140.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad at Rs 78,700.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,850.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,140.

Also Read

Gold, jewellery

Gold prices fall Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver down Rs 100 at Rs 91,400 per kg

Gold, silver

Gold could touch Rs 90,000/10 grams in 2025: What should investors do?

Photo: Shutterstock

Gold vs equity vs debt: Where to invest in 2025? Check investment strategy

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

Gold's 27% annual gain stands out in mixed year for metals markets

Gold

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 78,010, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 72,290.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Bengaluru, and Kolkata at Rs 92,600. 
 
In Mumbai, the price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 92,600.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,100.
 
US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, pressured by higher yields and a stronger dollar after US data suggested the Federal Reserve might slow the pace of its rate cuts this year.
 
Spot gold held its ground at $2,650.62 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after rising as much as 1 per cent in the previous session. US gold futures were unchanged at $2,665.
 
Spot silver shed 0.5 per cent to $30.15 per ounce, platinum was flat at $950.85 and palladium edged 0.1 per cent lower to $924.92.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold slumps Rs 10 to Rs 78,700, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 91,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

RBI added 8 tonnes gold to its reserves in November 2024: WGC report

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices up Rs 10 at Rs 79,210, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 92,600 per kg

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,340

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,010

Topics : Gold Silver Silver Prices gold silver prices Gold demand Silver demand gold silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVECapital Infra Trust IPODelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon