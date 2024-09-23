Gold falls Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 75,920

Business Standard
The price of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 69,590

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,590 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 75,920 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 92,900.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 75,920.
 

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 76,070, Rs 75,920, and Rs 75,920, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 69,590.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 69,740, Rs 69,590, and Rs 69,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Kolkata and Mumbai at 92,900. 

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.

US gold prices hovered near record highs on Monday, as traders embraced the momentum generated by the US Federal Reserve's bold interest rate cut and signs that further reductions were on the horizon. 

Spot gold steadied near $2,619.37 per ounce, as of 0025 GMT, trading near a record high hit on Friday. US gold futures edged 0.1 per cent lower to $2,643.90.

Spot silver was down 0.2 per cent to $31.06 per ounce, platinum fell 0.8 per cent to $967.81 and palladium shed 1.3 per cent to $1,053.67.  

(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices gold silver prices

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

