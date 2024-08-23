Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Decoded: Should you invest in gold schemes that offer monthly instalment

Decoded: Should you invest in gold schemes that offer monthly instalment

Consumers must proper check retailers before investing in such schemes

gold price, gold share

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold saving schemes allow customers to purchase jewellery by paying fixed monthly instalments over a set period, typically 12 months. At the end of the tenure, a customer can buy jewellery worth the total amount invested, plus an additional bonus instalment paid by the jeweller. While these schemes provide an affordable way to buy gold, are they totally safe?
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pros of gold saving schemes

Affordability: The ability to pay in instalments makes it easier for people to purchase gold jewellery, especially for important occasions like weddings.
 
Bonus instalment: Many schemes offer an extra instalment paid by the jeweller, effectively increasing the value of the investment. For example, paying 11 instalments and getting the 12th one free.
 

More From This Section

Bookmyshow

Hidden fees, drip prices in booking tickets: How Bookmyshow, PVR trick you

home loan

Home loan interest rates in August 2024: What top 20 banks are offering

Fastag

Your bank account will be automatically debited to replenish FASTag balance

Housing, Realty, Real Estate

What's the latest DDA housing scheme? Over 1,100 register for it on Day 1

investments, mutual funds

Map for new investors; Southern food charm: Top personal finance stories

Flexibility: Some schemes allow flexible payment options, where customers can pay according to their convenience, as long as the minimum monthly amount is met.
 
Cons of gold saving schemes
 
Limited to one jeweller: Customers have to buy jewellery from the same jeweller offering the scheme and cannot purchase from elsewhere.
 
No cash refund: The invested amount cannot be withdrawn as cash and can only be used to buy jewellery.
 
There may be some undisclosed details of the scheme that investors may not be aware of before investing
 
“Investing in gold through a monthly instalment scheme can be a prudent decision, offering a disciplined approach to building wealth. By committing to regular payments, individuals can accumulate gold steadily, reducing the impact of market volatility. This strategy allows for dollar-cost averaging, mitigating the risk of timing the market. Moreover, gold has historically served as a hedge against inflation and currency fluctuations, providing a safeguard for your savings,” said Rohit Garg, co-founder and chief executive officer at Olyv, an authorised financial services company.
 
“However, it's essential to consider the associated costs, such as interest charges and storage fees, and evaluate whether the scheme aligns with your financial goals and risk tolerance,” he said.
 
Key points know to before investing in such schemes:
 
The jeweller's track record and financial stability
 
Clarity on gold purity and making charges
 
Flexibility in case of missed instalments.
 
Options for premature withdrawal.
 
Any hidden fees or charges.
 
Alternatives you can  consider
 
Digital gold: Investments allow buying and selling gold online at market prices without the need for physical possession. It offers better liquidity and flexibility compared to gold saving schemes.
 
Gold ETFs and mutual funds: These investment options track the price of gold and provide exposure to the metal without the need for physical storage. They offer better returns and liquidity than gold saving schemes.

Also Read

jewellery

GTRI suggests duty cuts withdrawal on jewellery under India-UAE FTA

Senco gold

Senco Gold Q1 results: Net profit up 85% at Rs 51 cr on higher revenue

gold investment gold trade

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 68,720, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 88,400

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditiya Birla Group

After paints, Aditya Birla group forays into Rs 6.7 trn jewellery retail

gold price

Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,850, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 87,400

Topics : Gold jewellery Gold

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayICMAI CMA June ResultBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon