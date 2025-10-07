Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,20,780, silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,56,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,20,780, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,56,100.
The price of 22-carat gold rose by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,10,710.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,780 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,21,380 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,20,930.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,10,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,11,260.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,10,860.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,56,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,67,100.
US gold prices rose to an all-time high on Tuesday, extending gains to a third session on US economic and political uncertainties and expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold held its ground at $3,961.64 per ounce, as of 0055 GMT, after hitting a fresh high of $3,977.19 earlier in the session.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $3,985.50.
Elsewhere, spot silver eased 0.4 per cent to $48.32 per ounce, platinum fell 0.8 per cent to $1,612.85 and palladium lost 0.3 per cent to $1,315.86.
(with inputs from Reuters)