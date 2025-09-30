Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 07:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,16,410, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,16,410, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,100

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,710

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,560. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,16,410, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,06,710.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,410 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,740 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,16,560.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,06,710, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,07,010. 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,06,860.
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,60,100.
 
US gold prices rose further to hit a fresh high on Tuesday and were poised for their best month in 14 years, as fears of a potential US government shutdown and growing expectations of further US interest rate cuts boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,842.76 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. Bullion has risen 11.4 per cent so far in September, on track for its best month since August 2011.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.4 per cent to $3,872.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $46.95 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $1,597.58 and palladium fell 0.8 per cent to $1,259.02.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold gold and silver prices Silver Prices

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 7:12 AM IST

