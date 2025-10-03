Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,53,100.
The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,790.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,680 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,830.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,940.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,53,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,100.
US gold held steady on Friday and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain, buoyed by expectations of further US interest rate cuts this year and worries over the impact of a US government shutdown.
Spot gold was little changed at $3,851.48 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. Bullion has risen 2.5 per cent so far this week.
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $3,875.50.
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $46.79 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,563.86 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,243.41.
(with inputs from Reuters)