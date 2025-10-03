Friday, October 03, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,790

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,830. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,53,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,790.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,680 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,830.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,790, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,940. 
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,53,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,100.
 
US gold held steady on Friday and was set for a seventh straight weekly gain, buoyed by expectations of further US interest rate cuts this year and worries over the impact of a US government shutdown.
 
Spot gold was little changed at $3,851.48 per ounce, as of 0125 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. Bullion has risen 2.5 per cent so far this week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.2 per cent to $3,875.50.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver slipped 0.4 per cent to $46.79 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,563.86 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,243.41.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

