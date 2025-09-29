Monday, September 29, 2025 | 07:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,15,470

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,15,470

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,05,840

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,620. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,15,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,48,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,05,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,470 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,070 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,620.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,05,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,06,390. 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,990.
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,48,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,58,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Monday to hover near an all-time high, supported by a weaker dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with interest rate cuts later this year.
 
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $3,776.72 per ounce as of 0150 GMT. Bullion hit a record of $3,790.82 last week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $3,806.20.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $46.26 per ounce, platinum climbed 2.2 per cent to $1,602.45 and palladium gained 0.8 per cent at $1,279.68.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Silver Prices gold silver prices Gold Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

