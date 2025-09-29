Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,15,470

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,15,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,48,900.
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,05,840.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,470 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,16,070 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,15,620.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,05,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,06,390.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,05,990.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,48,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,58,900.
US gold prices rose on Monday to hover near an all-time high, supported by a weaker dollar and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve is likely to continue with interest rate cuts later this year.
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent at $3,776.72 per ounce as of 0150 GMT. Bullion hit a record of $3,790.82 last week.
US gold futures for December delivery were steady at $3,806.20.
Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $46.26 per ounce, platinum climbed 2.2 per cent to $1,602.45 and palladium gained 0.8 per cent at $1,279.68.
(with inputs from Reuters)