Saturday, October 04, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,640

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,670 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,18,520, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,08,640.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,520 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,18,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,18,670.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,08,640, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,08,990.

Also Read

gold, gold stocks

Gold is glittering again, but experts warn it's a hedge, not a jackpot

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,19,250, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,900

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold prices climb ₹500 to touch record ₹1.2 lakh per 10 grams

gold, gold stocks

Jewellery, bricks or ETF: Here is the experts' pick for investment in gold

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,08,790. 
       
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,61,900.
 
US gold prices rose on Saturday, hovering near record highs and heading for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, supported by growing concerns over the economic impact of a prolonged US government shutdown and expectations of interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $3,884.19 per ounce by 01:40 p.m. ET (1749 GMT), after hitting a record high of $3,896.49 on Thursday. Prices have gained more than 3 per cent this week.
 
US gold futures for December delivery settled over 1 per cent higher at $3,908.9 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver climbed 2.1 per cent to $47.96 per ounce, platinum rose 2.4 per cent to $1,606.29 per ounce and palladium gained 1.5 per cent to $1,259.41 per ounce. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

Gold, silver

Gold, silver log record gains in H1 FY26 amid US economic uncertainties

gold silver

India's gold, silver imports nearly double in Sept despite record prices

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,16,410, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Prices Silver gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investElon Musk NetworthOTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price TodayBest FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon