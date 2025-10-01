Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

Gold Bar

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,17,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also climbed ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,51,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,07,660.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,18,490 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,17,600.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,07,660, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,08,610.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,07,810. 
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,51,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,61,100.
 
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, hovering near record levels as the US moved closer to a government shutdown, bolstering safe-haven demand, while weak US labor data reinforced expectations of further Federal Reserve rate cuts.
 
Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $3,861.22 per ounce, as of 0030 GMT. Bullion logged about 12 per cent rise in September, making it the metal's sharpest monthly rise since August 2011.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.4 per cent to $3,888.80.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $46.64 per ounce, platinum held its ground at $1,573.76 and palladium fell 0.4 per cent to $1,252.25.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold gold silver prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

