Monday, October 06, 2025 | 07:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,19,390

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,09,440

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,540. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,19,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,54,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,09,440.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,390 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and at ₹1,19,450 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,19,540.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,09,440, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad; in Chennai, it stood at ₹1,09,490. 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,18,860, silver climbs ₹100, trades at ₹1,53,100

Gold Bar

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,17,450, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,51,100

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,16,410, silver rises ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,100

Gold Bar

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,15,470

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10, silver falls ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹1,14,430

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,09,590.
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,54,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
 
US gold tops $3,900 for first time on safe-haven demand Oct 6 (Reuters) - Gold surged past $3,900 an ounce for the first time on Monday, driven by safe-haven demand amid a US government shutdown, alongside growing expectations of additional Federal Reserve rate cuts.
 
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $3,900.40 per ounce as of 0027 GMT after hitting an all-time high of $3,919.59 earlier in the session.
 
US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5 per cent to $3,926.80.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was flat at $47.98 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,613.15 and palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,263.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Oil

Opec+ to raise oil output by 137,000 bpd from November, says report

gold, gold stocks

Gold may stay volatile as US funding bill, Fed cues guide next move

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,18,520, silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Savings for Indian refiners from purchasing Russian oil have decreased to a third of what they were in the years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which triggered global crises, sanctions, and discounted Russian oil seeking buyers. Despite this

India's diesel exports to Europe likely hit record high in September

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,19,250, silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,50,900

Topics : Gold Rate Today Silver Rate Today Gold Prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

India-W vs Pakistan-W Playing 11Stocks to Watch TodayGold vs Silver: Where to investWorld Teachers Day 2025OTT Release This WeekNRI Billionaire ListGold-Silver Price Best FD RatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon