Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,580; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,600

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,580; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,600

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,360

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,730. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,580, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,52,600.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,360.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,580 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,23,500 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,730.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,360, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and  ₹1,13,210 in Chennai. 
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,510.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,52,600.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,65,100.
  
US gold rose on Friday as the dollar slid after private-sector job reports indicated weakness in the US labour market increasing expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate cut, while a prolonged government shutdown also boosted safe-haven demand.
 
Spot gold gained 0.5 per cent to $3,996.72 per ounce by 0137 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery was up 0.3 per cent at $4,004.40 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 0.6 per cent to $48.26 per ounce, platinum slid 0.6 per cent to $1,532.09 and palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $1,380.91.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

