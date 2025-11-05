Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,240.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,450 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,22,720 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,500.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,240, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,490 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,390.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after bullion dropped to a near one-week low in the previous session, while traders awaited US private payroll data due this week for interest rate clues.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $3,941.92 per ounce by 0115 GMT. Bullion fell more than 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since October 30, as the dollar firmed.
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3 per cent to $3,950.40 per ounce.
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $47.10 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $1,521.30 and palladium was down 0.5 per cent at $1,384.51.
(with inputs from Reuters)
