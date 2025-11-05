Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,450; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,240

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,500. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,22,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also stumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,12,240.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,450 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,22,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,500.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,12,240, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,12,490 in Chennai. 

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,180; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹1,54,100

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,22,990; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,51,900

Gold

Gold falls for second week as strong dollar, Fed stance hit sentiment

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,23,290; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex sheds 467 points, Nifty at 25,722; SMIDs dip; PSBs outperform

     
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,12,390.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,64,900.
  
US gold prices edged higher on Wednesday as bargain hunters stepped in after bullion dropped to a near one-week low in the previous session, while traders awaited US private payroll data due this week for interest rate clues.
 
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $3,941.92 per ounce by 0115 GMT. Bullion fell more than 1.5 per cent on Tuesday, hitting its lowest since October 30, as the dollar firmed.
 
US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3 per cent to $3,950.40 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was steady at $47.10 per ounce, platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $1,521.30 and palladium was down 0.5 per cent at $1,384.51. 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 .

More From This Section

Gold and Silver

Gold ETFs hold their shine: AUM crosses ₹1 trillion mark for the first timepremium

Gold

Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,900

gold, jewellery

Indian gold investment demand hits record $10 billion in Sep quarter: WGC

Gold

Global gold demand climbs 3% to quarterly record as investment soars: WGC

market rally, gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,22,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,52,100

Topics : Silver Rate Today Gold Rate Today Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon