Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 09:59 AM IST
Gold prices slip ₹10 to ₹1,21,470; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,50,400

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,340

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,620. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,21,470, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver tumbled ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,50,400.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,11,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,470 in Mumbai, Kolkata and remained ₹1,21,960 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,21,620.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,11,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,11,790 in Chennai. 
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,11,490.
           
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,50,400.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,62,900.
  
US gold dipped on Thursday after stronger-than-expected private US payrolls data dented expectations of another interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in December. 
 
Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $3,971.08 per ounce by 0144 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery lost 0.3 per cent to $3,979.70 per ounce.
 
Elsewhere, spot silver was down 0.6 per cent at $47.77 per ounce, platinum slid 0.8 per cent to $1,549.21 and palladium lost 0.7 per cent at $1,408.74.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

