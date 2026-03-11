Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,62,390; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,90,100
BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,62,390, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,90,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,860.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,390 in Mumbai, ₹1,62,370 in Kolkata, and ₹1,64,190 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,62,540.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,860, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,50,510 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,49,010.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,90,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹3,00,100.
US gold rose on Wednesday as a retreat in oil prices eased inflation worries, while investors awaited a slew of US economic data this week to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $5,213.99 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.4 per cent to $5,221.80
Spot silver rose 0.6 per cent to $88.89 per ounce. Spot platinum gained 1 per cent to $2,221.48 and palladium rose 1.5 per cent to $1,679.73
(with inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 8:49 AM IST