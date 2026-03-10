Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,61,670; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,61,670, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,48,190.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,670 in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad; ₹1,63,080 in Chennai and ₹1,63,620 in Kolkata.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,61,820.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,48,190, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,49,490 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,48,340.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,79,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.

US gold prices held largely steady on Tuesday as  investors stayed on the sidelines, cautious about West Asia tensions, after President Donald Trump reportedly said he thinks his war against Iran "is very complete".

Spot gold eased 0.1 per cent to $5,131.24 per ounce, as of 0051 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery rose 0.7 per cent to $5,141.40.

Spot silver rose 0.4 per cent to $87.32 per ounce. Spot platinum fell 0.6 per cent to $2,168.52 and palladium eased 0.1 per cent to $1,689.11.

(with inputs from Reuters)