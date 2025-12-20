Saturday, December 20, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,34,170, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,08,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also decreased by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,08,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,170 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,050 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,320.
  
 

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,790 in Chennai. 
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,140.
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,08,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,20,900.
 
US gold prices were little changed on Saturday as a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields dented demand ‍for the non-yielding metal, though ​bullion was still set for a weekly gain.
 
Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $4,338.37 an ounce as of 10:05 a.m. ET (1505 GMT), but was set to log a weekly gain of 0.9 per cent. US gold futures also gained 0.1 per cent to $4,370.10.
 
Spot silver added 1.5 per cent to $66.38 an ounce, set to end the week 7.2 per cent higher after hitting a ??record high of $66.88 on Wednesday.
 
Silver has surged 128 per cent this year, outpacing gold's 65 per cent rise, ‌supported by strong investment demand and supply ​constraints.
 
Platinum added 2.3 per cent ​to $1,960.41 after touching a more than 17-year ‍high on Thursday. Palladium fell 0.1 per cent to $1,693 after hitting a nearly three-year high ‍earlier ‍in the session. ‌Both metals were set for weekly gains.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

