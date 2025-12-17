Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,33,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,99,000.
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,22,690.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,33,850 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,34,720 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,000.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,22,690, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,23,490 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,22,840.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,99,000.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,10,900.
US gold climbed on Wednesday after a US jobs report showed the unemployment rate rose in November, buoying bets of further US interest rate cuts next year while pressuring the dollar and yields.
Spot gold gained 0.4 per cent to $4,318.37 per ounce, as of 01:17 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.3 per cent to $4,347.10.
Spot silver added 0.8 per cent to $64.30 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $64.65 on Friday. Platinum rose 1 per cent to $1,869.06, and palladium lost 0.2 per cent to $1,600.19.
(with inputs from Reuters)