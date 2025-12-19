Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,11,100.
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,610.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,850 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,720 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,000.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,410 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,760.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,11,100.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,24,100.
US gold fell on Friday on lower-than-expected US inflation figures, reducing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, while a firmer dollar also put pressure on prices.
Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $4,319.07 an ounce by 01:47 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $4,346.70.
Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $64.79 an ounce, after touching an all-time high of $66.88 on Wednesday.
Silver has gained 125 per cent year-to-date, outpacing gold, which has logged a 65 per cent annual rise.
Platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,924.59, after touching a more than 17-year high on Thursday. Palladium fell 1.1 per cent to $1,677.68 after hitting a near three-year high on Thursday.
(with inputs from Reuters)