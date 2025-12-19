Friday, December 19, 2025 | 08:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,11,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,610

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,000

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,34,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,11,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,23,610.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,34,850 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,35,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,35,000.
  
 

Also Read

Gold and silver

Gold-silver rush pushes passive fund share in MF AUM to record in 2025premium

Vedanta

Silver upside, cost edge drive earnings upgrade case for Vedanta: Emkay

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,34,520; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,08,100

silver trading silver investment

Silver prices top ₹2 lakh/kg in spot and futures markets; gold joins rally

silver trading silver investment

Silver outlook for 2026: Demand drivers, supply limits may support pricespremium

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,23,610, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,24,410 in Chennai. 
         
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,23,760.
                
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,11,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,24,100.
 
US gold fell on Friday on lower-than-expected US inflation figures, reducing bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation, while a firmer dollar also put pressure on prices.
 
Spot gold lost 0.3 per cent to $4,319.07 an ounce by 01:47 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.4 per cent to $4,346.70.
 
Spot silver fell 1 per cent to $64.79 an ounce, after touching an all-time high of $66.88 on Wednesday.
 
Silver has gained 125 per cent year-to-date, outpacing gold, which has logged a 65 per cent annual rise.
 
Platinum rose 0.5 per cent to $1,924.59, after touching a more than 17-year high on Thursday. Palladium fell 1.1 per cent to $1,677.68 after hitting a near three-year high on Thursday.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,850, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,99,000

SEBI

Sebi panel to propose easing curbs on commodity derivatives next year

gold, gold stocks

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,35,390; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,03,100

Gold

Gold dips ₹10 to ₹1,33,900, silver tumbles ₹100, trading at ₹1,97,900

gold

Gold, silver rally to extend record run as traders eye inflation data

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon