Monday, May 04, 2026 | 07:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,50,920; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,64,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,220 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,920, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,38,340. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,920 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and ₹1,52,720 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,51,220.
 
  

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold, silver may be range bound as war, macro data set tone: Analysts

silver, silver prices

As silver slides, punters should exit, long-term investors should buy dippremium

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,370; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,55,100

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,50,670; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,49,900

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,430; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,54,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,38,340, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,990 in Chennai. 
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,38,490.   
      
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,64,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,69,900. 
 
US gold prices nudged lower on Monday, weighed down by inflation \worries that clouded the US monetary policy outlook, while markets awaited developments in US-Iran peace negotiations.
 
Spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at $4,599.45 per ounce, as of 0114 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.7 per cent to $4,611.40. 
 
Spot silver edged 0.1 per cent higher to $75.38 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,991.85, and palladium was down 0.3 per cent at $1,519.66.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

crude oil, oil

Oil falls after Trump announces Project Freedom to escort ships via Hormuz

West Asia, Crude Oil, India oil reserves

Oil falls as Iran proposes talks but prices still set for weekly gains

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

India gold demand up 10% in Jan-March as ETFs and bars outshine jewellery

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold slips as oil prices fuel inflation fears ahead of Fed chair remarks

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Global gold demand rises 2% in Q1 on strong bar, coin buying: Report

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver gold silver prices Silver Prices bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 7:17 AM IST

Explore News

H1 Visa Fraud Raja Shivaji Box Office CollectionSRH vs KKR Live ScoreDividend StocksAssembly Election Results 2026 Date and TimeGold and Silver Rate TodayApartment Price in Delhi-NCR RiseQ4 Results TodayGold Demand in IndiaPersonal Finance