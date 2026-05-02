Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,50,370; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,55,100

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,50,370, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,55,100.

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,37,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,370 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,51,850 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,50,420.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,37,840, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,39,190 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,37,990.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,55,100.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,64,900.

US gold prices fell more than 1 per cent on Friday and were headed for a weekly loss of a similar ​magnitude, as elevated oil prices continued to fan inflation ​concerns that would discourage central banks from cutting interest rates.

Spot gold ‌was down 1.1 per cent at $4,573.33 per ounce at 1149 GMT, and on track for a weekly loss of 2.8 per cent. US gold futures for June delivery fell 1 per cent to $4,585.20.

Among other metals, spot silver prices fell 0.3 per cent to $73.53 ‌per ounce, platinum ​was down 0.5 per cent at $1,975.65, and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $1,522.18.

(with inputs from Reuters)