Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,800.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru and ₹1,62,550 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,440.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru stood at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,79,800 in Mumbai.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.
US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger dollar and inflation worries driven by the Iran war, which weighed on rate-cut expectations.
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent at $5,046.69 per ounce, by 12:39 p.m. ET (1639 GMT), and was down over 2 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.5 per cent at $5,051.30.
Among other metals, spot silver lost 4.4 per cent to $80.12. Platinum fell 4.4 per cent to $2,042.08 and palladium shed 2.9 per cent to $1,570.55. The sister metals are on track to post weekly losses.
(with inputs from Reuters)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:07 AM IST