Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,800.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru and ₹1,62,550 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,440.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru stood at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,79,800 in Mumbai.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900.

US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger ​dollar and inflation worries driven by the Iran war, ​which weighed on rate-cut expectations.

Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent at $5,046.69 per ounce, by ‌12:39 p.m. ET (1639 GMT), and was down over 2 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.5 per cent at $5,051.30.

Among other metals, spot silver lost 4.4 per cent to $80.12. Platinum fell 4.4 per cent to $2,042.08 and palladium shed 2.9 per cent to $1,570.55. The ‌sister metals are ​on track to post weekly losses.

(with inputs from Reuters)