Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 08:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,60,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,79,800

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290

Gold and silver

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 8:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,60,680, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,79,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,47,290. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,680 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru and ₹1,62,550 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,60,830.
 
  

Also Read

Gold prices

Gold set for weekly drop as oil price surge weighs on rate-cut hopes

silver

The $4.6 bn mistake: How India chased silver to $120 but blinked at the dip

gold price outlook

No Fed rate cut, Dollar rally may keep gold prices under pressure: Analyst

silver price outlook amid Iran war

Silver to remain choppy as Iran war lifts oil prices, US dollar demand

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,62,210; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,79,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,47,290, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,48,990 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,47,440. 
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru stood at ₹2,79,900 and ₹2,79,800 in Mumbai. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,89,900. 
 
US gold prices slipped on Friday and were on track for a second consecutive weekly decline, pressured by a stronger ​dollar and inflation worries driven by the Iran war, ​which weighed on rate-cut expectations.
 
Spot gold fell 0.6 per cent at $5,046.69 per ounce, by ‌12:39 p.m. ET (1639 GMT), and was down over 2 per cent for the week so far. US gold futures for April delivery fell 1.5 per cent at $5,051.30.
 
Among other metals, spot silver lost 4.4 per cent to $80.12. Platinum fell 4.4 per cent to $2,042.08 and palladium shed 2.9 per cent to $1,570.55. The ‌sister metals are ​on track to post weekly losses. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

Explained: Why India faces LPG shortage amid ongoing West Asia war

ships, oil vessels, oil terminals

Brent tops $100 as Iran attacks tankers in Iraq, Oman clears oil terminal

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,63,320; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,89,900

Russian Oil

India's Russian oil buy surges 50% amid scramble to replace lost barrels

gold, gold prices, traders

Gold declines ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh/10g amid global bearish sentiment

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver gold silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 8:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance