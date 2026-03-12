Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 08:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Brent tops $100 as Iran attacks tankers in Iraq, Oman clears oil terminal

Brent tops $100 as Iran attacks tankers in Iraq, Oman clears oil terminal

The global benchmark soared as much as 10.5 per cent to $101.59 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate surged near $96

ships, oil vessels, oil terminals

Iraq also halted operations at its oil terminals after tankers were targeted, the director of General Company for Ports Iraq | Representative Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

Brent crude jumped above $100 a barrel after Oman cleared all vessels from its key export oil terminal and two tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters, underscoring the broader risks to energy assets across the Middle East and overshadowing a record release from the IEA. 
The global benchmark soared as much as 10.5 per cent to $101.59 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate surged near $96. Oman evacuated all ships from Mina Al Fahal as a precautionary measure, according to people familiar with the matter. The facility sits outside of the Strait of Hormuz and is one of the few remaining ports that Middle East crude can be shipped to global markets.
 
 
Iraq also halted operations at its oil terminals after tankers were targeted, the director of General Company for Ports Iraq told state-run Iraqi News agency. The attacks highlight the threat to shipping all over the region, not just in Hormuz, which remains effectively closed. 
Iraq was one of the first Persian Gulf producers to start reducing output after the near-closure of Hormuz, followed by Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. The cuts have forced the International Energy Agency to act with a co-ordinated release of 400 million barrels — a historic drawdown that is significantly higher than the volume that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
 
The US announced it plans to release 172 million barrels as part of the effort by nations around the world to cool prices. Global consumption of crude is slightly more than 100 million barrels a day and Gulf producers have had to reduce roughly 6 per cent of that so far. Cuts in the Middle East could climb further.
 
“This is what I was concerned about with the IEA release — completely ignored, and now prices are higher,” said Darrell Fletcher, managing director for commodities at Bannockburn Capital Markets. “It may have sent the wrong signal. What do they know that we don’t?”

The near-closure of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil typically flows, has driven up prices of crude, natural gas and products such as diesel, raising concerns about an inflation crisis. 
“The only thing that’s really going to bring oil prices back down is if we really see the Strait of Hormuz reopen,” Neil Beveridge, director of research at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. The flow rates from strategic reserves are “nothing compared with the 20 million barrels” a day of disruption from the Hormuz closure, he added.
 
Oil rose on Wednesday on escalating rhetoric. Iran told regional intermediaries that any ceasefire would require the US to guarantee that neither it nor Israel would strike the country in the future. Washington is unlikely to accept those terms, further dimming expectations that the war will end soon.
 
In a speech on Wednesday in the state of Kentucky, President Donald Trump repeated that the war would end soon, though he suggested the US would stay as long as it takes to finish its objectives. “We don’t want to leave early, right?” he told the crowd.
 

