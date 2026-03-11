Wednesday, March 11, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold declines ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh/10g amid global bearish sentiment

Gold declines ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh/10g amid global bearish sentiment

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by ₹853, or 0.52 per cent, to ₹1,62,450 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,529 lots

gold, gold prices, traders

In the international markets, gold futures on the Comex for April delivery slipped $30.15, or 0.58 per cent, to $5,211.95 per ounce | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Gold prices declined ₹853 to ₹1.62 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Wednesday tracking a bearish sentiment in the international markets amid mixed signals surrounding the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for April delivery depreciated by ₹853, or 0.52 per cent, to ₹1,62,450 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,529 lots.

Analysts said the recent gains in the precious metal prices faded as developments surrounding the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran remained uncertain, keeping the investors cautious.

In the international markets, gold futures on the Comex for April delivery slipped $30.15, or 0.58 per cent, to $5,211.95 per ounce.

 

"Part of the gains faded amid conflicting developments surrounding the ongoing US-Israel conflict with Iran. The evolving geopolitical situation continues to cloud the outlook for Washington's monetary policy, particularly expectations for potential interest rate cuts," Manav Modi, Commodities Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

He noted that traders positioning also reflected caution as holdings in gold-backed exchange traded funds (ETFs) declined sharply. Total holdings fell by nearly 30 tonnes last week, marking the largest weekly outflow in more than two years.

"Despite the outflows, bullion remained supported by safe-haven demand as markets assessed the potential for disruptions in global energy supplies and the possibility of a resolution to the conflict," Modi added.

According to analysts, mixed signals on the war have resulted in volatile trading conditions. Earlier, President Donald Trump signalled that the conflict could end soon, but continued strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran by early Wednesday indicated little immediate de-escalation, extending the conflict into its 12th consecutive day.

"Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming US inflation data which can fresh cues on the Federal Reserve's policy outlook and near-term trajectory for the precious metals," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold Gold trade Gold Prices Gold futures

First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

