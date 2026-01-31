Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,69,190; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹3,94,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,55,090
BS Web Team New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,69,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,94,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,55,090.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,72,900 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,340.
Also Read
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,55,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,490 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,240.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,94,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹4,04,900.
US gold fell on Saturday and was headed for its steepest daily fall since 1983 after US President Donald Trump announced his choice for Fed chair, while silver slumped nearly 30 per cent and was poised for its worst day on record.
Spot gold dropped 9.5 per cent to $4,883.62 per ounce at 1:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT) after prices climbed to a record peak of $5,594.82 on Thursday.
US gold futures for February delivery settled 11.4 per cent lower at $4,745.10.
The selloff, described by analysts as profit-taking, also pressured other precious metals.
Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 27.7 per cent at $83.99 an ounce after dropping as low as $77.72. Prices were on track for their biggest daily drop on record, based on LSEG data available through 1982.
The white metal hit a record high of $121.64 on Thursday and has surged more than 17 per cent this month.
Spot platinum lost 19.18 per cent to $2,125 an ounce and palladium plunged 15.7 per cent to $1,682.
(With inputs from Reuters)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 7:28 AM IST