Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 07:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,69,190; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹3,94,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,69,190; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹3,94,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,55,090

gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,340 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,69,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,94,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,55,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,190 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,72,900 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,69,340.
  

Also Read

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold, silver ETFs log biggest single-day fall as prices crash 10-20%

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Silver's volatility now doubles gold's. Motilal Oswal explains the risk

gold price today, gold outlook

Gold price outlook: Huge volatility seen amid geopolitical uncertainty

gold

India gold premiums at decadal high; China demand undeterred by price rise

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold, silver ETFs plunge as precious metals retreat; analysts weigh

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,55,090, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,490 in Chennai.
 
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,55,240.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,94,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹4,04,900.
   
US gold fell on Saturday and was headed for its steepest daily fall since 1983 after US President Donald Trump announced his ‍choice for Fed chair, while silver ​slumped nearly 30 per cent and was poised for its worst day on record.
 
Spot gold dropped 9.5 per cent to $4,883.62 per ounce at 1:57 p.m. ET (1857 GMT) after prices climbed to a record peak of $5,594.82 on Thursday.
 
US gold futures for February delivery settled 11.4 per cent lower at $4,745.10.
 
The selloff, described by analysts as profit-taking, also pressured other precious metals.
 
Among other precious metals, spot silver was down 27.7 per cent at $83.99 an ounce after dropping as low as $77.72. Prices were on track for their biggest daily drop on ‍record, ‌based on LSEG data ​available through 1982.
 
The white metal hit a record high ‍of $121.64 on Thursday and has surged more than 17 per cent this month.
 
Spot platinum lost 19.18 per cent to $2,125 ‍an ‍ounce and palladium ‌plunged 15.7 per cent to $1,682.
 
 (With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,78,860; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹4,10,100

Should you buy or sell gold, silver now?

Gold, silver rally overheated, prefer ETFs over physical form: Analysts

gold

Global gold demand hits all time high of 5,000 tonnes in 2025: WGC

gold

India's gold demand to fall in 2026 as jewellery slump offsets investment

gold

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,67,090; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,80,100

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance