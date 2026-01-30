Friday, January 30, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,78,860; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹4,10,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,63,960

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,79,010

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,78,860, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹4,10,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,63,960.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,78,860 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,83,290 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,79,010.
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,63,960, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,68,010 in Chennai.
 
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,64,110.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹4,10,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹4,25,100.
   
US gold prices fell on Friday, pressured by a firmer dollar, but were set for their biggest monthly gain since 1980 as investors piled into the safe-haven metal amid persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainties.
 
Spot gold was down 0.9 per cent at $5,346.42 per ounce, as of 0124 GMT, after scaling a record $5,594.82 the previous day.
 
Prices have risen more than 24 per cent so far in January, heading for a sixth straight month of gains and the largest monthly advance since January 1980.
 
US gold futures for February delivery climbed 1.3 per cent to $5,390.80 per ounce on Friday.
 
Spot silver was down 0.2 per cent at $115.83 an ounce, after hitting a record high of $121.64 on Thursday. The metal has gained 62 per cent so far this month, on track for its best-ever monthly performance. Spot platinum lost 0.9 per cent to $2,606.15 per ounce after hitting a record $2,918.80 on Monday, while palladium rose 0.5 per cent to $2,016.69.
 
 (With inputs from Reuters)

