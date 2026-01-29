Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,67,090; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹3,80,100

The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,53,160

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,240 | Image: Canva/Free

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,67,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹3,80,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,53,160.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,090 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,70,300 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,67,240.
 
  

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,53,160, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,56,110 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,53,310.
                    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹3,80,100.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹4,00,100.
 
US gold extended its blistering rally on Thursday to hit a record high just shy of $5,600 an ounce, as investors sought safety amid geopolitical and economic uncertainties, ‍while silver came within a whisker of breaching ​the $120 mark.
 
Spot gold shot up 2.7 per cent to $5,542.29 an ounce by 0149 GMT, after hitting a record $5,591.61 earlier in the day.
 
Spot silver was up 1.1 per cent at $117.87 an ounce after hitting a record high ‍of $119.34 earlier. Prices have been helped by demand from investors looking for cheaper alternatives to gold, along with supply shortages and momentum buying. The white metal has jumped more than 60 per cent so far this year.
 
Spot platinum rose 1 per cent to $2,723.40 an ounce, ‍after ‍hitting a record high of $2,918.80 ‌on Monday, while palladium fell 1.6 per cent to $2,041.20.  (With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

