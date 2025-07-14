Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹99,700, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,14,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹99,700 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also went down by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,14,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹91,390.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹99,700.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,850.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹91,390.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹91,540.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,14,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,24,900.
US gold prices touched a three-week high on Monday, supported by safe-haven demand after US President Donald Trump threatened to impose a 30 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union and Mexico.
Spot gold was up 0.5 per cent to $3,371.34 per ounce, as of 0045 GMT, its highest since June 23. US gold futures climbed 0.7 per cent at $3,386.20.
Spot silver gained 0.4 per cent at $38.49 per ounce, platinum fell 1.1 per cent to $1,384 and palladium slipped 1.7 per cent to $1,194.40.
(with inputs from Reuters)