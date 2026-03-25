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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,42,900; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,35,100

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,42,900; silver rises ₹100, trading at ₹2,35,100

The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,30,990

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,050 | Image: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell by ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,42,900, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,35,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,30,990. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,42,900 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad and ₹1,44,550 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,050.
 
  

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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,30,990, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,32,490 in Chennai.
              
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,31,140. 
                     
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,35,100. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,49,900.
 
US gold rose more than 2 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while a drop in oil prices eased concerns about elevated inflation and higher global interest rates, amid reports of a US plan to end the West Asia war. 
 
Spot gold rose 2.5 per cent to $4,587.09 per ounce as of 0218 GMT. US gold futures for April delivery gained 4.2 per cent to $4,586.10. The dollar eased, making greenback-priced bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. 
 
Among other metals, spot silver rose 3.6 per cent to $73.78 per ounce. Spot platinum gained 2.2 per cent to $1,978.10 and palladium was up 1.5 per cent at $1,461.56. 
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 8:35 AM IST

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