Monday, March 23, 2026 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Crude oil rises ₹359 to ₹9,617 per barrel on Iran war, supply concerns

Crude oil rises ₹359 to ₹9,617 per barrel on Iran war, supply concerns

Analysts said crude oil prices rallied in domestic and international markets as investors assessed the impact of rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route

crude oil, oil sector

Analysts noted that prices for both WTI and Brent oil have soared since the start of the conflict, when Brent was trading at $70 per barrel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crude oil prices rose sharply by ₹359 to ₹9,617 per barrel on Monday, marking their fourth straight session of gains in futures trade amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and supply concerns.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the April contract climbed ₹359, or nearly 4 per cent, to ₹9,617 per barrel.

The May-delivery increased by ₹436, or nearly 5 per cent, to hit a lifetime high of ₹9,407 per barrel on the commodities bourse.

Analysts said crude oil prices rallied in domestic and international markets as investors assessed the impact of rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route.

 

In the international market, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for the May contract gained $3.27, or 3.33 per cent, to $101.50 per barrel, while Brent Crude for the same month delivery rose $2.89, or 2.72 per cent, to $109.30 per barrel in New York.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 540 pts from day's low; Nifty above 23600; PM Modi speaks on West Asia

ships, oil vessels, oil terminals

Two Indian vessels carrying LPG are in transit through Strait of Hormuz

bonds

Benchmark bond yield hits 14-month high as oil surge fuels concerns

UAE, Iran war

Iran threatens to hit Gulf power plants as Israel launches new attacks

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Disruptions from West Asia war threaten to derail India's growth momentum

According to analysts, market sentiment remained firm after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, threatening action against its energy infrastructure.

In response, Tehran signalled retaliation against the US and Israeli assets, raising fears of further escalation in the region. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has disrupted shipping and curtailed oil production, pushing global crude prices sharply higher.

Analysts noted that prices for both WTI and Brent oil have soared since the start of the conflict, when Brent was trading at $70 per barrel.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned of an unprecedented shock to global oil markets despite emergency reserve releases and efforts to boost supply.

Traders are closely monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz, as any prolonged disruption could further tighten supplies and keep crude prices elevated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

silver

Silver hits lower circuit in futures trade, down 9% at ₹2.06 lakh/kg

Goldman Sachs, crude oil

Goldman raises oil forecasts on largest-ever supply shock amid Iran war

Indian Rupee, US Dollar, Rupee vs Dollar

Indian Rupee weakens past 94/$ on elevated crude prices, firm US dollar

gold silver

Gold, silver ETFs decline up to 8% as West Asia crisis spooks investors

gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,45,960; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,44,900

Topics : Crude Oil Israel Iran Conflict Crude Oil Price US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayJP Power Share PriceHDFC Market Cap FallStock Market CrashRedmi 15A LaunchMarket in Panic ModePersonal Finance