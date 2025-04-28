Monday, April 28, 2025 | 07:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹98,200

Gold dips ₹10, silver down by ₹100; yellow metal trading at ₹98,200

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,010

Gold Bar

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,200 | (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,200 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,01,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,010.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,200.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,300.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is 90,010, which is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad ₹.
 

Also Read

PremiumGold

Rise and shine: Global uncertainties will support a rally in gold prices

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹98,230, silver price dips ₹100 to ₹1,00,800

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's foreign exchange reserves rise by $8 billion to six-month high

Gold

Spot gold is likely to trade between $3,200-$3,400; Check trading strategy

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,230, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹1,00,800

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,160.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,01,800
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,11,800.
  
US gold prices eased on Monday as the thawing of trade tensions between the US and China provided some relief to investors, while a stronger dollar further weighed on prices.
 
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $3,309.31 an ounce, as of 0016 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $3,500.05 on April 22.
 
US gold futures gained 0.7 per cent to $3,320.30. The US dollar rose 0.2 per cent against a basket of currencies, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.
 
Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6 per cent to $32.87 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1 per cent at $970.80, and palladium lost 0.6 per cent to $942.71.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,340, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹1,00,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,360, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,00,900

PremiumGold

Equities now appear pale in the shadow of gold's glittering returns

opec

Russian oil drives Opec share in India's imports to record low, data shows

Gold Bar

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹98,360; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,01,100

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

DC vs RCB Playing 11DC vs RCB Pitch ReportMI vs LSG Playing11MI vs LSG Pitch ReportIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon