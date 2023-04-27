close

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 61,050, silver unchanged at Rs 76,500

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 10 to Rs 55,960

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,110, Rs 56,010, and Rs 56,430, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Gold price rose Rs 10 during Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,050, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,500.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,050.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,200, Rs 61,110, and Rs 61,560, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,960.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,110, Rs 56,010, and Rs 56,430, respectively.

US Gold prices rose on Thursday on a softer dollar, while investors braced for a host of US economic data ahead of a crucial Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week.
Spot gold rose 0.4 per cent to $1,996.50 per ounce by 0230 GMT, while US gold futures climbed 0.5 per cent to $2,005.20.

Making bullion less expensive for other currencies holders, the dollar index eased 0.1 per cent on the day.
Gold is treading waters right now, as investors keep an eye on US debt ceiling talks, and the Fed meeting next, that could offer some ideas on what to expect for the rest of the year, said Edward Meir, a metals analyst at Marex.

Safe-haven gold scaled an over one-year peak at $2,048.71 mid-April as the banking crisis unfolded and weak US economic readings bolstered bets for a pause in interest rate hikes.
Lower rates lift the appeal of zero-yield gold.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.5 per cent to $25.02 per ounce, platinum added 0.3 per cent to $1,092.68.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 76,500.
(With inputs from Reuters) 

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

