Gold price rises Rs 220 to Rs 62,400, silver jumps Rs 1,150 to 78,250



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200, with 10-grams of the yellow metal trading at Rs 57,200. Gold price rose Rs 220 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 62,400, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price jumped Rs 1,150 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,250.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 62,550, Rs 62,450, and Rs 63,000, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,400.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,350, Rs 57,250, and Rs 57,750, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,200.

Also Read Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800 Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600 Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged India's gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% due to high prices: WGC Global gold demand fell in 1st quarter amid reduced investor buying: WGC Gold price jumps Rs 540 to Rs 62,180, silver price increases by Rs 300 Gold price jumps Rs 880 to Rs 61,640, silver price increases by Rs 700 Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,760