Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 73,190, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 94,400

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,090

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,190.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 7:46 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 94,400.

The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 67,090.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,190.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 73,340, Rs 73,190, and Rs 73,740, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 67,090.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 67,240, Rs 67,090, and Rs 67,590, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 94,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 98,900.

US gold prices held steady on Thursday, with investors awaiting US inflation data due later in the day for more insights on the Federal Reserve's interest rate path.

Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $2,372.99 per ounce, as of 0042 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $2,378.40.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $30.87 per ounce, platinum ticked up 0.5 per cent to $994.10 and palladium gained 0.4 per cent to $989.93.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

