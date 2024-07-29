Business Standard
Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 68,990, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 84,400

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,240

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,990.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 68,990, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 84,400.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 63,240.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 68,990.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 69,140, Rs 68,990, and Rs 70,520, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,240.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 63,390, Rs 63,240, and Rs 64,640, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Pune at Rs 84,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 88,900.

US gold prices of safe-haven gold climbed on Monday on heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and amid expectations of a US rate cut in September, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting due later this week.

Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,391.80 per ounce, as of 0205 GMT. US gold futures firmed 0.4 per cent to $2,390.50.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent at $27.93 per ounce, platinum rose 0.8 per cent to $942.75 and palladium was up 0.7 per cent at $906.48.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

