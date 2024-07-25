Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 70,850, silver declines Rs 100 to Rs 87,400

Business Standard
The price of 22-carat gold also slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,940

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,000, Rs 70,850, and Rs 70,790, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold slipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 70,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 87,400.

The price of 22-carat gold slipped Rs 10, with the yellow metal trading at Rs 64,940.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 70,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,000, Rs 70,850, and Rs 70,790, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,940.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,090, Rs 64,940, and Rs 64,890, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 87,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 91,900.

US Gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors waited for economic data to gauge the timing of the central bank's interest rate cuts.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,398.17 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. gold futures ticked 0.8 per cent lower to $2,397.40.

Gold prices are poised for a fresh run to record highs in coming months while platinum and palladium will stay below $1,000 per ounce in 2024, a Reuters poll showed.

Spot silver fell 0.5 per cent to $28.84 per ounce, platinum steadied at $948.00 and palladium eased 0.3 per cent to $930.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 8:00 AM IST

