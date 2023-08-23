Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.13%)
65302.49 + 82.46
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,130; silver price static at Rs 74,800

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,200

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,200, and Rs 54,600, respectively. (Photo: Bloomberg)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,130, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,130.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,220, Rs 59,130, and Rs 59,560, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,200.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,300, Rs 54,200, and Rs 54,600, respectively.

Also Read

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070

Price of gold rises Rs 50 to Rs 59,070, Silver unchanged at Rs 73,300

Gold, silver prices unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 59,020 per 10g

Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 59,020; silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 72,500

Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400

Gold price fall Rs 110 to Rs 59,510; silver unchanged at Rs 72,800


US gold prices gained on Wednesday, as a slight pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields helped bullion stabilise near a key $1,900 level ahead of a central bankers' gathering that would likely provide cues on interest rates outlook.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,900.30 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,929.40.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Swiss gold exports fell 2 per cent in July from June, as lower deliveries to China and India failed to compensate for a sharp growth in supplies to Turkey, Swiss customs data showed on Tuesday.

In other metals, spot silver gained 0.5 per cent to $23.50 per ounce and platinum added 0.4 per cent to $922.53.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 74,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 78,000. 

(with inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 LiveStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon