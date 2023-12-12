Gold prices dip Rs 220, silver falls Rs 200, trading at Rs 75,800 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 220 during early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,130, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped Rs 200, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,800.

The price of 22-carat gold was down by Rs 200, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 56,950.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,130.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,280, Rs 62,130, and Rs 62,730, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,050, Rs 56,950, and Rs 57,500, respectively.

US gold prices edged higher on Tuesday after hitting a three-week low in the last session, as the dollar eased, while investors awaited key US inflation data and major central bank policy meetings for interest rate clues.

Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,985.49 per ounce as of 0113 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Nov. 20 on Monday. US

gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $2,000.60.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $22.81 per ounce, while platinum was steady at $910.51 and palladium climbed 0.6 per cent to $962.89 per ounce.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,800.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,800.



(with inputs from Reuters)