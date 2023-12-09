Gold price climbs Rs 170 to 62,950, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 170 during early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,950, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,200.

The price of 22-carat gold rose Rs 150, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,700.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,950.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,100, Rs 62,950, and Rs 63,660, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,700.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,850, Rs 57,700, and Rs 58,350, respectively.

US gold retreated to under $2,000 an ounce on Friday as the dollar and Treasury yields strengthened after traders trimmed bets for US interest rate cuts to materialize by March following stronger-than-expected jobs data.

Spot gold fell 1.4 per cent to $2,000.49 per ounce by 2:15 p.m. ET (1915 GMT) after hitting a session low of $1,994.49 earlier. Prices were down 3.4 per cent so far for their worst week in ten.

US gold futures settled 1.6 per cent lower at $2,014.50.

Spot silver lost 3.3 per cent to $23.00 per ounce, eyeing its worst week since October 2022.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 77,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)