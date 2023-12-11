Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

Gold prices fall on a firm dollar as spotlight moves to US CPI data

In the limelight now, is the November US consumer price report due on Tuesday, which could offer more rate cut clues ahead of the Fed's statement and Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Wednesday

Gold

Gold

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices declined on Monday pressured by a firm US dollar, as investors look ahead to several major central bank meetings and US inflation data this week for further clarity on the interest rate path.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,993.49 per ounce, as of 0934 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.3% to $2,009.20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The dollar rose 0.1% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders.
"Bullion could easily be restored back above the $2,000 level, especially if this week's US CPI print comes in below market expectations, and if the Fed fails to push back on market expectations for US rate cuts," said Exinity Chief Market Analyst Han Tan.
US non-farm payrolls increased by 199,000 last month, above economists' expectations of 180,000. The report reined in hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates as soon as March.
In the limelight now, is the November US consumer price report due on Tuesday, which could offer more rate cut clues ahead of the Fed's statement and Chair Jerome Powell's comments on Wednesday.
The Fed is widely expected to leave rates unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% this week. The European Central Bank, Bank of England, Norges Bank, and the Swiss National Bank will also conduct policy meetings on Thursday.
Traders are pricing in a 44% chance of a rate cut in March, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Lower interest rates tend to support non-interest-bearing bullion.
Meanwhile, COMEX gold speculators lowered their net long position by 11,895 contracts to 132,515 in the week ended Dec. 5. [CFTC/]
"A further bearish factor (for gold) came in the form of the US dollar, which strengthened against other major currencies in the first few days of December," Kinesis Money said in a note.
Spot silver lost 0.1% to $22.94 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.5% to $918.95. Palladium fell 0.6% to $941.36 per ounce.
 
(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Also Read

Gold rebounds from 3-year low: Is it still a good time to invest?

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 58,200 per 10g

Gold prices rise to reach Rs 60,160, silver prices unchanged at Rs 77,600

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 58,040, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 73,000

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 400, trading at Rs 76,000 per kg

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 62,350 per 10g

Gold price climbs Rs 170 to 62,950, silver unchanged at Rs 77,200

Govt to issue sovereign gold bonds tranche in December and February

India's Russian oil imports seen rising on lower prices: Govt official

Gold jumps by Rs 110, silver crashes Rs 1,000, trading at Rs 77,200/kg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold Prices CPI United States US Federal Reserve

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon